Watch Live: Bailey the Giraffe is in labor at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Bailey the Giraffe is in labor with her first calf at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

The zoo shared a live feed on Facebook and YouTube. You can watch the video above. It may take a second or two to load.

The zoo said this about the livestream:

“After weeks of waiting, 8-year-old Bailey is in labor with her first calf. The team’s all here to help with a safe delivery. Our first indication that labor was starting was the calf’s two front hooves emerging from mom. Sometime after that, we should see the calf’s nose/head. The back hooves will usually be the last thing to emerge, with the calf dropping approximately 6 feet to the ground onto 6 inches of sand, naturally severing the umbilical cord and stimulating baby’s first breath. After that, mom will encourage the calf to stand up within about an hour or two after birth, which can sometimes look like she’s nudging or kicking the baby. Just a reminder, we may refrain from showing everything during the birth; our goal is to protect the public from any disturbing images. We know kids of all ages are watching, and we want to be mindful of that.”

Good luck, Bailey!