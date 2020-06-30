Watch live: Aurora mayor holds meeting about police tactics during weekend protests

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is scheduled to hold a special City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the tactics used by police during protests on Saturday.

The protesters were demanding justice for Elijah McClain, who died after a confrontation with police and being injected with ketamine in August 2019.

Video from Aurora Police body cameras shows police clashing with protesters over the weekend.

“We are hearing many questions and concerns from the community about the tactics used by the Aurora Police Department during Saturday’s protests, and council needs to hear first-hand specifically what happened,” Coffman said in a press release.

Coffman said that while the purpose of the meeting is to discuss what occurred Saturday, there may be discussion about photos allegedly showing officers at the scene were McClain was incapacitated.