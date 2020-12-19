Watch live at noon: Police in California discuss kidnapping case with Colorado connection

FRESNO, Calif. (KDVR) — Law enforcement agencies are set to hold a news conference midday Saturday about the arrest of a man accused of abducting a 12-year-old girl.

The girl is from Fresno, California.

The press conference will be hosted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the Fresno Police Department, Fresno Yosemite International Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities say the case has connections to Colorado, Virginia and Washington, DC.

Officials have not shared details on the case or how it is connected to Colorado.

The press conference will be streamed in the video player above. It is scheduled to begin at noon Mountain Time.