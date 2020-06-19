Watch: Gov. Polis signs Law Enforcement Integrity Act

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis will sign the Law Enforcement Integrity Act on Friday at 9:15 a.m.

The Law Enforcement Integrity Act, SB20-217, has passed through legislation in a speedy manner and been commended by many as a show of Colorado politicians working together on an important issue.

A few highlights of the bill include: requiring all officers across the state to wear body cameras by July 2023, independent investigations established to determine if physical force was necessary and officers who fail to intervene to stop the use of inappropriate force being terminated.