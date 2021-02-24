Watch live at 9 a.m.: Will reintroducing wolves change Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will hold a commission workshop on wolf reintroduction planning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Colorado voters approved a ballot measure in November 2020 that instructs the CPW commission to prepare a plan and reintroduce wolves to western Colorado. CPW said its plan is to reintroduce gray wolves to the western part of the state by 2023.

The majority of voters along the densely populated Front Range approved the proposition, but it received far less support on the Western Slope.

In November, the Trump Administration removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list. Under Colorado law, wolves remain endangered and cannot be captured.

