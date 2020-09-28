Suzanne Morphew’s brother provides update on search

DENVER (KDVR) — Suzanne Morphew has been missing since May. Suzanne’s brother, Andrew Moorman, organized a search for her that will last until Sept. 29.

Moorman was expected to speak to Channel 2 Monday morning but was not able to get enough cell service in the area where the search moved to.

On Friday, Moorman spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2 about how the search is going.

Moorman said that the search team found evidence near the Morphew residence on Thursday but could not be more specific about what it was. He said that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s office are processing the evidence.

“We had to process some evidence yesterday that we found up on the top of the mountain. I’d hate to speak too much about it. I can just tell you, it was close to the Morphew residence and we’re not sure of the importance of it, but we did get the CBI on it and they are processing that scene as we speak,” shared Moorman.

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked Moorman if Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband is involved in the search.

“Yesterday we ran into him as we cross that mountain top of where we found the evidence and he was out hanging trail cams and he had a shotgun on his shoulder and warned us not to go any further because we were about to enter private property. And to answer your question, no, he’s not involved in the search,” shared Moorman.

Moorman says he believes Barry Morphew is not doing enough to help.

“He’s not cooperating enough with police. He should have done a voice analysis with a detective right off the bat and some of his behavior since then have been quite strange,” shared Moorman.

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked Moorman what he thought happened to Suzanne.

“I think that she was abducted. I don’t think she ever got on her bike. I think she probably died Saturday and she was hidden somewhere Saturday night and we’re pushing forward and that’s the theories that we have right now that seem to be correct,” shared Moorman.

Suzanne Morphew’s husband left Denver hotel room reeking of chlorine, littered with insurance letters, co-worker claims

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked Moorman if he thinks Barry Morphew was involved in Suzanne’s disappearance.

“I’m afraid this is domestic abuse,” shared Moorman.

Moorman said he learned while searching for Suzanne that she was “working with domestic abuse meetings.”

Moorman also said he believes police are trying to “fill their envelope before they seal it.”