Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Polis announces last winners of the vaccine lottery & scholarship drawing

by: Maris Westrum

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Polis will announce the fifth and final $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing as well as the last list of scholarship prizewinners.

Polis will announce the $1 million winner and the five $50,000 scholarship winners today at 2:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion.

Polis will be joined by Executive Director, Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment Jill Hunsaker Ryan, and COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager Tara Trujillo. These three will give an update in COVID-19 vaccine efforts and back-to-school preparation in Colorado.

