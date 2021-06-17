Watch live at 11 a.m.: Gov. Polis signs historic transportation bill

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Governor Polis is signing a new transportation bill at an event under Floyd Hill Bridge near Evergreen.

The Sustainability of the Transportation System bill, SB21-260, sets out to organize new sources of funding for transportation, to mitigate the environmental and health impacts of transportation, and to build the infrastructure needed for the widespread use of electric motor vehicles.

Polis plans to sign the bipartisan bill into law at 11 a.m. today, at a ceremony under the I-70 Floyd Hill Bridge. You can watch live on FOX31 Now above.

Ceremony Map: from westbound I-70, take exit 244 and turn left to parking area, overflow parking across the street from Two Bears Tap and Grill. Credit: Office of Governor Jared Polis

After the transportation bill signing at Floyd Hill, Polis plans to go to Colorado Springs, where he will sign bills HB21-1215, SB21-118, and HB21-1270 into law. The ceremony for these signings is planned to begin at 1:30 p.m.