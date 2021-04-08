Watch live at 11 a.m.: Colorado wildfire outlook will be presented to Gov. Polis

DENVER (KDVR) — In 2020, two of the largest wildfires in state history burned hundreds of thousands of acres in portions of Colorado.

On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis and State and Federal Wildland Fire Agencies will provide an overview of the 2021 wildfire outlook and preparedness plan for the State of Colorado.

The East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires burned roughly 400,000 acres combined in 2020.

The Cameron Peak Fire burned 208,913 acres.

It started Aug. 13 in the wilderness west of Fort Collins. It burned for 112 days.

Despite Colorado seeing a normal snowpack of 94%, many streams, rivers and lakes across the state will see significantly less runoff water this spring due to last fall’s drought conditions.

