Watch live at 10 a.m.: Update on 1993 Cold Case in Douglas County

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard had 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over the third-seeded Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The Clippers will face seventh-seeded Dallas when the playoffs get going next week.And Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers likes how his team is shaping up as things get more serious. He said George and Leonard, the team's two prize offseason acquisitions, are "in great shape, which is just where we want them to be.