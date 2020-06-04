Watch: Memorial Service for George Floyd planned at Civic Center Park

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

DENVER (KDVR) — A memorial service for George Floyd is planned for Thursday morning at Civic Center Park.

The service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Greek Theater in Civic Center Park. The Denver tribute will be held on the same day Floyd’s family will gather in Minneapolis for a private service. The service in Minneapolis begins at 1 p.m. CDT.

Floyd died on Memorial Day. An independent autopsy determined he died from “asphyxiation from sustained pressure.” Video from onlookers that tried to intervene shows a Minneapolis officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for close to 9 minutes. His death has sparked outrage and protests across the nation.