Reward raised to up to $30,000 in Littleton triple-murder from 19 years ago

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Littleton Police Department (LPD) is asking for help to solve the murder of 3 people who were killed at a bowling alley in 2002.

LPD said it happened on Jan. 27, 2002 at AMF Broadway Lanes Bowling Alley.

LPD said James Springer, 29, and Erin Golla, 26, were finishing their work shifts at the bowling alley at 5485 S. Broadway in Littleton. Robert (Bobby) Zajac, 23, who was an employee of another bowling alley, was also present and waiting for a ride home from James.

All three victims were confronted by a perpetrator and subsequently shot to death, according to LPD.

Investigators determined Erin placed a call to a friend for a ride home at 11:40 p.m.. At approximately 11:50 p.m. a white, young adult male with a bald head and medium build, was seen exiting the bowling alley wearing a dark colored, below the knee, trench coat.

The male was spotted entering a dark colored, late model, pickup truck and leaving the area to the south, according to LPD.

Investigators said that the murders of James, Erin, and Robert may be related to a prior attempted burglary of the bowling alley on Jan. 20, 2002, LPD said.

Erin, James, and Robert were found dead at 11:55 p.m. by Erin’s friend, according to LPD.

Chief Doug Stephens of the LPD shared this statement Wednesday morning:

“This community, especially the families of James, Erin, and Robert, deserve answers. We have Agents and Detectives working diligently on this case who are following up on every lead and tip we receive. We will use every available investigative method, technology, and resource toward our unified goal of seeking justice for the friends and families of James, Erin, and Robert. Investigators are reviewing and retesting evidence, including items from the trash can in the men’s room as well as on the property. Technology not available at the time of the crime has allowed us to develop new investigative leads. As many of you have likely seen in the media lately, advancements in fields such as genealogy and DNA analysis has led to resolution in many other cold cases. Agents and Detectives are consistently out conducting interviews related to this case. We thank those people who have already been interviewed, as we anticipate speaking with you again and appreciate your patience. For those who have not engaged with us previously, we know there is likely information that has not been shared. We believe people familiar with circumstances surrounding this case remain in our community. It is sometimes the case that people who may have knowledge initially do not come forward due to their close relationship with those who may have been involved as well as their reputation and standing in the community and among friends. We recognize relationships change over time as do people and their perspectives. It is not too late to come forward. We are asking for your cooperation. For those individuals who have information about this incident but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement or believe their information may be insignificant, please contact us, even anonymously, and allow law enforcement to make that determination. Further, there are times when people are unknowingly brought into a situation by the person responsible. Rest assured we have the ability to identify those that were inadvertently involved.”

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest or arrests of anyone involved in this case.

If you have information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720- 913-7867.