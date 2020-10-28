Denver Zoo Elephants ‘Squish the Squash’ to support animal nutrition

DENVER (KDVR) — Asian elephants at the Denver Zoo will demolish a massive 450-pound pumpkin for the yearly fall tradition called “Squish the Squash” on Wednesday.

This year’s Squish the Squash is the kickoff to the Zoo’s “ZOOtrition” campaign aimed at raising awareness around the crucial role nutrition plays in animal health, and gaining community support to cover its nearly $1 million grocery bill.

COVID-19 has impacted businesses nationwide. Denver Zoo is still recovering from the financial impact of COVID-19 and was forced to cut expenses, but did not take shortcuts when it comes to the health of its animals. Nutritious meals and enriching activities (including smashing giant pumpkins!) remain vital to its animals’ health, and the Zoo is asking for the community’s support to continue the same level of care.

Now through the end of the year, every dollar raised through the Zoo’s “ZOOtrition” campaign will go directly towards animal care, including covering a nearly $1 million annual grocery bill that buys the 400 tons of food that allows the Zoo to provide its animals with proper diets, according to a release from the zoo on Wednesday morning.