40-year-old Cold Case: Cherry Hills police announce arrest in murder from 1981

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Cherry Hills Village police said Thursday that an arrest has been made in a cold case from 1981.

Police said a man, David Dwayne Anderson, 62, has been arrested in the murder of Sylvia Quayle.

Quayle was found dead 40 years ago, on Aug. 4, 1981 in her home.

According to arrest documents, Quayle was shot, stabbed, strangled and likely sexually assaulted.

In 2000, an unknown male DNA profile was developed with evidence from the crime scene by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and placed into the FBI Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and remained unidentified until Jan. 29, 2021, according to arrest documents.

On May 26, 2020, arrest documents show that United Data Connect provided a lead to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department that identified the potential source of the unknown male DNA profile in CODIS as Anderson.

Anderson is currently in custody in Nebraska and awaiting extradition back to Colorado.

If you have information about this crime or Anderson, no matter how minuscule it may seem, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP or submit a tip online.

