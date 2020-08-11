Watch: Update on 9 shot in Denver, increase in violent crime

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are continuing to investigate after nine people were shot while at a family gathering. Police, along with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Nicoletti-Flater Associates, will provide an update at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch live above.

FOX31 has learned that the youngest shooting victim was 3 years old while the oldest was 27 years old.

People who live nearby say a music video shoot was taking place at the time but police wouldn’t confirm that information.

A tenth person was also injured in the incident, police say it was a 22-year-old man who was hit by a car that was leaving the area.

“This is our community and we refuse to surrender to those who perpetrate violence in our community,” Hancock said.

This is an active investigation and DPD asks anyone with information, especially those who were in the area and didn’t talk with police, to please contact 720-913-STOP with any information.