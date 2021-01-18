Watch live: 2 hour travel times from Golden to Eisenhower Tunnel due to heavy traffic, snow

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says to expect up to 2 hour travel times from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel due to heavy traffic.

See travel times here. You can watch a live camera of I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel above.

Snow is also falling along Interstate 70.

A cold front is dropping down the Front Range. This delivers flurries for Denver off/on most of Monday. Colder 30s.

It’s a powder day in the mountains at Loveland, A-Basin, Steamboat, and Winter Park. An additional 1-3 inches of accumulation today. Gusty wind above treeline to 60mph.

Snow ends tonight in the Central and Northern Mountains and shifts toward Southern Colorado where it will be heavy.