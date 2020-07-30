Watch: Jeffco deputies and the 3 Little Bears

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — You have heard the story of Goldilocks and the three bears? But have you heard the story of Jefferson County deputies and three bear cubs?

A call came into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office just before midnight last week about three bear cubs in a commercial dumpster that needed help to get out.

When deputies arrived, Mama bear was on top of the dumpster looking concerned about the cubs.

The mother bear left long enough for deputies to flip open the dumpster lids and two cubs climbed out. “Sweet Pea”, the third cub, got some extra help when deputies put a chair in the dumpster so it could rejoin the family.