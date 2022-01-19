ICU nurse helps save crash victim’s life, honored for off-duty heroism

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — An intensive care unit nurse was honored for her heroism in a critical situation while she was off-duty.

Last month, Sky Ridge Medical Center’s Kristan Dye came upon a car crash in Aurora and jumped into action by pulling the victim out of the car, calling 911, and performing life-saving procedures.

Dye helped in saving the woman’s life and the Aurora Fire Rescue medic who was first on scene along with other first responders are honoring Dye at 1 p.m.

