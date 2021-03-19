Watch: Horse rescued from pool in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A horse in Fort Collins got out of it’s enclosure and ended up in a backyard pool about 6:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

Rescuers were able to keep the horse’s head above water while they got the horse out of the pool. The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Kyle Avenue.

Firefighters calmed the horse and used ropes and rescue gear to get the horse out of the water, authorities report.

The horse was removed from the pool about 7:20 p.m. It was taken to the CSU Vet hospital for treatment.