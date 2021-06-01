Watch: ‘Hey, go away’: Bear hangs out on porch in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Days after a man was attacked by a bear in Steamboat Springs, bear sightings have increased in the mountain community.

Robin Craigen said he has spotted multiple bears around his home over the last few days. He recorded several videos of the bear, including the one above.

Craigen said he knocked on the window to get the attention of the bear that was hanging out on his porch. The bear took off but returned later in the evening, right before sunset.

The same bear was spotted a day earlier wandering around on Craigen’s patio.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are in Steamboat Springs right now trying to trap two bear cubs that were with their mother when she attacked a man at his home on Sunday night. The cubs will be taken to a rehabilitation facility once they are trapped.