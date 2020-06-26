Watch: Hail piles up like snow on the streets of Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Thunderstorms produced significant hail in Castle Rock on Friday afternoon.

Some videos sent in by viewers showed white streets and yards, almost like it had snowed. Instead, it was hail.

The strongest storms in the mid-afternoon will surround Denver but additional storms from the mountains will try to move over the city through the evening.

Any thunderstorm Friday will be capable of hail and gusty wind threats.

The strongest storms will produce large hail (lime size) and a remote chance of a tornado. Heavy rainfall and gusty wind will also be impacts from the strongest storms.

