Watch: Gov. Polis to discuss COVID, Marshall Fire resources

The Marshall Fire approaches the north side of the hospital on Dec. 30, 2021. (Credit: Centura Health Avista Adventist Hospital)

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been nearly a month since the Marshall Fire destroyed almost 1,100 homes in Boulder County and Gov. Jared Polis is discussing resources for those who were impacted.

The Disaster Assistance Center in Lafayette has closed to the public for in-person help but the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration along with other state agencies continue to work with those affected by the fire.

The governor is also expected to address the current state of COVID in Colorado and what the latest trend is showing as omicron remains the dominant variant among cases.

His office announced more than 1.7 million free KN95 and surgical-grade masks have been distributed to 386 locations across the state.

You can watch the governor’s conference in the player above on FOX31 NOW.