State’s goal to vaccinate Coloradans 70 and up on track for end of February

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis said there are 2,091 new COVID-19 cases but that number includes over 800 added as backfill from the past few days.

Polis said 616,000 first doses of vaccine have been given and 271,000 second doses have been administered. Proudly, he announced 302,338 Coloradans age 70 and up have received shots, which is more than 3/4 (77%) of the way to the goal of having all 70+ vaccinated by the end of February.

Polis said 35,618 Coloradans age 65 – 69 have been vaccinated which is 22% of the way to the state’s goal to have that group done by the end of March.

Last week, Polis announced a change in the state COVID dial moving all counties into the lesser restricted level than they were in.

In his news conference earlier this week, Polis said the federal government promised an additional 9,000 COVID-19 vaccines per week.

He is confident in the state’s goal to vaccinate 70% of Coloradans age 70 and up by the end of February.

Coloradans age 65 and up, educators and childcare workers became eligible for the vaccine on Feb. 8.

