DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will be sworn in Tuesday morning for a second term after beating Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl in November’s race.

Ganahl, a businesswoman and member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was overwhelmingly defeated by Polis and asked the governor to continue focusing on the problems of the state in her concession speech.

Polis and Primavera vowed to retain the majority of their existing senior staff so no big personnel changes are expected at the state’s Capitol in the pair’s second term.

“I’ve traveled across our state these past four years and heard firsthand from Coloradans that they want their leaders to deliver for them and not engage in divisive politics,” Polis said in a release last month. “I am committed to working with anyone to keep saving people money and save even more money on health care, make more historic investments in education, and build on our landmark efforts to achieve 100% renewable energy and bold climate action, together we have cut taxes for hardworking people, small businesses, and property owners and there is much more to do in the years ahead.”

