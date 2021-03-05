Gov. Polis, Agriculture commissioner at JBS plant vaccinations

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg joined officials at the JBS plant parking lot for an employee vaccination event on Friday.

The administering of vaccine doses to employees should be a welcome event after several outbreaks at the plant during the course of the pandemic. Six employees at the plant died from the coronavirus.

The governor is attending as phase 1B.3 of Colorado’s vaccination distribution opens to individuals 60 and up, frontline grocery and agricultural workers, and individuals 16-59 with two or more high-risk conditions.