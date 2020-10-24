Watch: Funeral for Commerce City police officer killed in crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A funeral for Commerce City police Det. Curt Holland is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Dicks Sporting Goods Park.

Holland died in a crash on Highway 2 near East 104th Avenue on Oct. 16. A civilian, Francesca Dominguez, was also killed.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a Ford F-350 going southbound on Highway 2 went off the highway onto the shoulder, then came back onto the road and crossed the center line, striking two vehicles heading northbound: a Ford Explorer (driven by Holland) and a Kia Soul (driven by Dominguez).

The F-350 collided with the Explorer head-on and hit the driver’s side of the Kia.

Holland and Dominguez died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with serious injures.

Holland was on duty at the time.

He had been with CCPD for four years. Prior to that, he worked for the Denver Sheriff Department.

The Fraternal Order of Police is gathering donations to help Holland’s family.

Donations to the Dominguez family may be made to Meal Train.