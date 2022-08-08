THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.

The rain also caused flash flooding across the Denver metro area.

Ring camera video from Stacy Landeros showed flood waters taking down a retaining wall behind a liquor store at 8600 Washington St.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the bullseye of the flash flooding happened in Commerce City and Globeville where an estimated 1-3 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said conditions will be drier on Monday with highs in the 80s.

