Watch: Fireworks around the Denver metro area

DENVER (KDVR) — SkyFOX is flying around the Denver metro area to capture Fourth of July celebrations. Watch live in the player above.

Some possible areas captured are:

Arvada: Arvada’s Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Stenger Sports Complex; Fireworks begin approximately 9 p.m.

Aurora: The Aurora Municipal Center grounds and parking lots will be open to the public for fireworks viewing beginning at 6:00 p.m. The city will be launching celebratory fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. around Bicentennial Park.

Broomfield: The “Great American Picnic” will take place at Broomfield County Commons Park. The fireworks display will begin at about 9:30 p.m.

Commerce City: The Colorado Rapids will host their annual 4thFest on Sunday, July 4, when they host Seattle Sounders FC at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park. 4thFest is the largest fireworks show in the state of Colorado.

Denver: Park Hill Neighborhood: Stretching from Dexter St. to Krameria St., this year’s parade will include more than 50 groups, including floats, marching bands, costumed characters, classic cars and more! The 2021 Park Hill Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The parade is held in northeast Denver’s historic Park Hill neighborhood, one of the city’s largest, oldest and most diverse areas.

Westminster: The July 4th Celebration will be at Westminster City Park (10455 N. Sheridan Blvd). Fireworks will begin at approximately at 9:15 p.m.