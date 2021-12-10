Watch: Firefighters, CSP clean ducks covered in diesel fuel after tanker rollover

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters and Colorado State Patrol saved two ducks covered in diesel fuel following a fuel tanker rollover Friday morning.

The fuel tanker carrying 4,000 gallons of fuel rolled over in icy conditions near the C470 off-ramp to Santa Fe Drive.

During clean up, SMFR environmental personnel and Colorado State Patrol troopers found the two ducks downstream from the rollover. The ducks were covered in diesel fuel.

CSP and SMFR cleaned up the ducks using soap and water. Watch the full video in the player above.

Wildlife officers are headed to the scene to help the ducks, SMFR said.

The westbound C470 off-ramp to Santa Fe Drive is remains closed.