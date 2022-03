DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue saved a pup from the freezing waters after she fell through the ice Tuesday morning.

The canine Daisy escaped from her backyard and ended up in the pond, SMFR tweeted. But her owners called 911 rather than trying to go get her and let firefighter Bradberry pull her to shore.

Daisy was safely rescued from the bitterly cold water and reunited with her family. You can watch the rescue in the player above.