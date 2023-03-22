WATCH: 'Feisty' raccoon breaks into Colorado Parks and Wildlife office

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KXRM) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife found a “feisty” raccoon hiding away in a ranger’s office, safe from the rain, Wednesday morning on March 22.

“Feisty as a raccoon on top of a bookcase, that one!” CPW said.

Rangers found the raccoon curled up in an office after hearing some commotion, according to CPW. The video shows the raccoon hiding above a bookcase as rangers try to safely bring the raccoon down. A pile of spilled papers can be seen on the ground – the raccoon being the most likely culprit of the mess.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

“The raccoon explored a few other offices before finding one that was just right to stay warm and dry this morning,” CPW said.