DENVER (KDVR) — Congressman Joe Neguse and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will provide an update on Thursday morning on the next steps for wildfire response and drought resiliency.

The news conference will take place at 9:30 a.m.

This proposed package aims to support the recovery process for those communities across the country that have been negatively impacted by climate-induced disasters. It will head to the House for a vote in the coming days.

Additionally, if passed, this package would allocate funds toward investments in resiliency, suppression and mitigation efforts.

Priorities included in the proposed package are:

The Wildfire Recovery Act

The Wildfire Smoke Relief Act

The REPLACE Act

The Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act

The Land Restoration Act

Again, this package heads to the U.S. House floor for a vote sometime in the coming days.