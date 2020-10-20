Watch: Family shares terrifying video of escape from CalWood Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The CalWood Fire in Boulder County has burned over 9,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.

As residents on Mountain Ridge Drive wait to return to what’s left of their destroyed homes, neighbors take a moment to embrace one another and share terrifying escape stories.

The Annecharico’s and their neighbors caught up at a road block by their neighborhood Monday, sharing footage of their escape from flames while evacuating from the CalWood fire on Saturday.

You can watch their escape in the video above.