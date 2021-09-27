Watch: Emu found wandering nature area in Fort Collins

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An emu is back home after roaming around a Fort Collins nature area over the weekend.

Fort Collins Police said Monday night the bird was returned to its owner but could not provide details on how the emu was able to get out or where it came from.

Lydia McCracken was walking with her grandparents and her dog Saturday afternoon in McMurry Natural Area when they came across the large bird.

“He just casually kept strolling right on up toward us. He seemed very social. My dog was not about it, he started kind of barking,” said McCracken.

McCracken says the emu hung around them for a couple minutes before wandering away. She called animal control at the humane society shortly after.

“They said they had a team coming up here and a little while later we saw some animal control people and a couple police officers driving around trying to find the thing,” said McCracken.

Emus are allowed as pets in Colorado. Fort Collins Police could not immediately confirm whether the emu was a pet or if it came from a farm.