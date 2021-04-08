Watch: Elk rescued after trash can lid gets caught around its neck in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a cow elk on Wednesday that had a trash can lid wrapped around its neck.

CPW officers used a tranquillizer dart so that they could go hands-on with getting the lid off of the elk.

CPW Officer Joe Walter removed the lid from the cow elk’s neck after the sedation set in.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

“She is an old elk. We had multiple sighting reports yesterday and today. It turns out that securing your trash isn’t just for bears,” shared CPW.

The elk received a reversal agent to help the sedation wear off and she was released back into the wild.