DENVER (KDVR) — Each winter as snow piles up in the mountains, elk migrate to lower elevations in search of a stable food source.

A spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife told FOX31 that when snowpack starts to cover vegetation in higher elevations, elk move to lower elevations to access ground plants.

“In the winter months, we typically see more elk in counties along the Front Range (Boulder, Larimer, Jefferson, Douglas) and plains areas,” public information officer for CPW’s Northeast Region Kara Van Hoose wrote.

A FOX31 viewer spotted a herd of elk on the move in Castle Pines Tuesday, and shared a photo and video of the sight.

A herd of elk is seen on the move in Castle Pines, Colorado on Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Steve Armstrong)

Van Hoose said this particular herd can not necessarily be defined as a migrating herd, as snow has not accumulated enough in the mountains to force them elsewhere.

“We’re still a little early for that and the snow hasn’t been as heavy in this late fall time. It all depends on how much snow has fallen,” Van Hoose wrote.

Van Hoose said Castle Pines is a common area to see elk movement.

“It’s not surprising to see elk there year-round,” Van Hoose said.

Wildlife is abundant in Colorado, and several other big game species exhibit similar migration patterns.

Elk may be increasingly present along the front range as the snowpacks build this winter. When spring comes along, elk and other big game species will migrate back to the high country as warmer weather prevails.