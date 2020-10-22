Watch: Elk cross highway under orange sky from East Troublesome Fire

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A herd of elk were caught on camera crossing a highway as cars left Estes Park during evacuations from the East Troublesome Fire on Thursday afternoon.

The video, shared on Twitter by Daniel Denning, shows a dark orange sky filled with smoke, giving the area a night-like appearance.

The elk were crossing Highway 34 headed east from Estes Park, Denning wrote.

He had made it just 1.5 miles in 90 minutes, he said. Drivers packed the highway trying to escape the wildfire danger near Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado. The park was closed due to the fire.

Both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders were issued for various areas around Estes Park, adding to evacuations from the rapidly growing East Troublesome Fire.

The wildfire grew by more than 100,000 acres in 24 hours, and at a rate of 6,000 acres an hour on Wednesday.