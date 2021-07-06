Watch elk and trout come to life with augmented reality mural

DENVER (KDVR) — A newly installed interactive Colorado wildlife mural by local artist AJ Davis was created to engage viewers with art and computer-generated information via your smart phone.

The free mural can be experienced at 1114 Acoma Street in Denver.

“The Colorado Wildlife Council is thrilled to partner with AJ Davis on this stunning mural to educate Coloradans on the benefits of hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation across the state,” said Chairman Andy Neinas. “AJ’s expertise in creating life-like wildlife murals was a natural partnership and the Council is excited for all to enjoy it.”

Colorado Wildlife Council mural by local artist AJ Davis (Credit: Colorado Wildlife Council)

Elk and cutthroat trout, both native to Colorado, are featured in the mural.

The Colorado Wildlife Council hopes to provide information on the benefits of wildlife management and conservation through this interactive experience.

Use the camera on your phone to scan the QR code below, and watch the animals come to life on your phone.