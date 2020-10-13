Watch: Eastbound I-70 closed at Northfield Quebec Street due to serious crash

DENVER (KDVR) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Northfield Quebec Street due to a serious crash.

According to Denver police, the crash happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

DPD said there were serious injuries in the crash but did not say how many people were injured or how many cars were involved.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has not released an estimated amount of time when I-70 could reopen.

See traffic map here: https://kdvr.com/traffic/

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.