DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver on E-470 was one of many who witnessed a plane on fire after it crashed into the median of the highway.

In the video captured by Ian Powers, police work to divert traffic on the roadway while South Metro Fire firefighters work on the blaze from the plane.

SMFR said both the pilot and passenger walked out of the crash and were treated for minor injuries.