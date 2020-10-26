Watch: Doorbell camera shows East Troublesome Fire approaching Grand Lake home

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Troublesome fire grew from 19,000 acres to more than 100,000 acres in less than 24 hours. That can be hard to imagine, but a doorbell camera video shared with FOX31 makes it much easier understand.

The video, which lasts about 7 minutes, starts with flames off in the distance and ends with fire nearly on the home’s porch. It was recorded on Oct. 21 around 8:30 p.m.

You can watch the video above, which we have condensed to 20 seconds.

