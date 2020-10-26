Watch: Doorbell camera shows East Troublesome Fire approaching Grand Lake home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Troublesome fire grew from 19,000 acres to more than 100,000 acres in less than 24 hours. That can be hard to imagine, but a doorbell camera video shared with FOX31 makes it much easier understand.

The video, which lasts about 7 minutes, starts with flames off in the distance and ends with fire nearly on the home’s porch. It was recorded on Oct. 21 around 8:30 p.m.

You can watch the video above, which we have condensed to 20 seconds.

For the latest updates on the East Troublesome Fire click here.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories