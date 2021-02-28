WATCH: Denver Zoo’s giraffe, Dobby, receives warm birthday wishes

DENVER (KDVR) — Dobby was born prematurely to an older mother at the Denver Zoo fighting to survive in the beginning of his life but has grown up to be a healthy, vibrant giraffe.

“We asked you all to help us wish Dobby the best happy birthday and you delivered! The little giraffe that could has grown so much over the years, and we’re beyond grateful for all the love you’ve sent his way. Join us tomorrow at 1 p.m. MST for a very special Dobby Facebook LIVE!” Denver Zoo officials tweeted.

Watch the video (from the Denver Zoo TV) above to see how much support and love Dobby received for his birthday!