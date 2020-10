BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Boulder Valley School District claiming that thousands of students with special needs were not given the proper opportunity to learn during the past few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed by Igor Raykin, of the law firm of Kishinevsky & Raykin on behalf of two students, claims that the district, by not offering full-time in-person learning for its 3,700 students with special needs, failed to fulfil it's obligations under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.