Watch: Denver police provide update on officer-involved shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is planning to provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend in the Cole neighborhood.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. I can be viewed in the video player above.

The shooting happened Saturday near East 37th Avenue and Vine Street.

According to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas, DPD received a 911 call from someone saying a man was walking down the street with a large butcher knife in his hand at 1:39 p.m. on Saturday.

The individual was walking between Race and Vine on 37th Avenue toward the park, according to Thomas.

An officer in a patrol car nearby quickly arrived at the scene, police said.

The officer exited his car and the individual advanced toward the officer quickly, Thomas said. When the man came within a “few feet” of the officer while holding the knife in a threatening manner, the officer drew and fired his weapon.

The individual was struck and more officers nearby arrived and administered aid, Thomas said. The individual was transported to the hospital.

No update has been given on the suspect’s condition, but Thomas said he was alive when he left the scene.