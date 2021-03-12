Don’t drive if you don’t have to: Denver prepares for upcoming snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — As the Front Range prepares for the upcoming winter storm, Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock is preparing the city for poor road conditions, possible power outages and other issues that may arise.

He was joined by Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Matt Mueller, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Executive Director Eulois Cleckley and Department of Housing Stability Executive Director Britta Fisher.

DOTI says snow plows will be fully deployed in the city. Plow drivers will be activated and on 24/7 alert as long as needed to clear the roadways. Main streets will be covered by 70 plows and 65 drivers will be on 12-hour shifts.

Residential streets will be handled by a fleet of 36 pickup trucks. The residential plow drivers will go on duty Friday at 3 p.m. and will deploy when snow starts to accumulate.

DOTI and Mayor Hancock say not to drive if you don’t have to drive and not to park on the street if you have another option.

The city housing department is encouraging the homeless populations to seek shelter. It is working closely with shelter partners and other city departments to prepare for any unanticipated complications that might result from the severe weather.

Several establishments have announced closing this weekend and KDVR has a list of how to be prepared for the storm.