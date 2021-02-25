‘We’re very close as a community,’: Mayor Hancock says Level Blue will be soon

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Director of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald provided an update on the status of vaccination, positivity trends in the city and other COVID-19 related information.

Hancock says the city is formalizing partnerships to establish four additional fixed community sites for vaccination and should have that completed within the next couple of days.

Denver remains in Level Yellow on the state COVID dial but has several businesses approved for 5 Star State Certification, allowing less restrictions in the current level.

At the current level, Denver restaurants are at 50% capacity or maximum 50 people with a last call time of 11 p.m. With 5 Star certification, capacity remains at 50% but max increases to 125.

Jefferson County announced it will move to Level Blue on Friday and Broomfield moved to the second-least restricted level on Monday.

The county is building a strong equity model around data that you see in the chart below.

Hancock and McDonald said there is a slight uptick in cases in the city and county which is not really alarming but will keep Denver in Level Yellow.

Allowing fans into Ball Arena and Coors Field is a state and not local decision. McDonald said he is regularly in contact with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding sporting event attendance.

McDonald said indoor variances are in the process of being reviewed and approved or denied.