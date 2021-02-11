Watch: Denver mayor addressing COVID issues, vaccinations at 1:30 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock discussed COVID-19 data and trends, planning and preparation for vaccine distribution, status and implementation of the 5 Star State Certification Program, and FEMA reimbursement.

Hancock was joined by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) Executive Director Bob McDonald.

“Currently, we’re at about 12% of our residents age 16 and over having received their first doses of vaccine, and about 6% of our residents having received their second dose,” Hancock said.

The city began allowing businesses to apply for 5 Star approval on Tuesday and has begun conducting inspections.

UCHealth, SCL Health, National Jewish and Kaiser Permanente have all set up vaccination sites that can accommodate large groups of patients at a time.

As of Thursday morning according to the state COVID site, Denver has had a total of 57,068 cases and 746 deaths.

