Watch: Denver makes mask mandate announcement Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mile High City Monday and is expected to announce whether or not the city will extend its indoor mask mandate, or let it expire.

A spokesperson for the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment told FOX31 last week it is “likely” the city will drop the mandate, which is set to expire on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Mountain counties, such as Summit and Eagle, were some of the first to experience the omicron wave in late 2021 and have already been letting indoor mask mandates expire based on a steady and sharp decline in cases.

The latest modeling estimates that 80% of the state population will be immune to omicron by mid-February as immunity continues to rise. Currently, the modeling shows that one in 19 Coloradans is currently infectious.

Executive Director of DDPHE, Bob McDonald, will be joining the mayor for a news conference at 2:00 p.m. Monday. You can watch the update live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.