Watch: Denver celebrates New Year’s Eve with fireworks display

On 16th Street Mall next to the historic May D&F (Daniels and Fisher) clock tower and other high-rise buildings, New Years fire works light the night time sky over downtown Denver, Colorado.

DENVER (KDVR) — Ring in the new year with two fireworks shows over Downtown Denver tonight.

The first show starts at 9 p.m. and will be streamed live in the FOX31 NOW player above.

According to the Downtown Denver Partnership, the show will last about eight minutes.

If you’d prefer to watch in person, Downtown Denver Partnership says the show will be visible with synchronized music anywhere along the 16th Street Mall.

A second show will take place at midnight and that can be viewed in person from along the mall.