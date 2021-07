LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At least one person is dead and multiple others are missing following flash flooding in the Poudre Canyon.

SkyFOX flew over Poudre Canyon on Wednesday morning. You can watch the full video above.

These are some of the images from the flash flooding:

Flash flooding causes damage in Larimer County. Credit: SkyFOX

Highway 14 remains closed from Rustin to Cameron Pass because of the excessive flooding. There is no estimated time on when the highway will reopen.

More flash flooding is possible on Wednesday.